Report: Chelsea To Battle Barcelona For Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Chelsea are set to battle Barcelona for the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea have sent their recruitment policy in a new direction, and that was evident in their heavy pursuit of Endrick. Ultimately Real Madrid won the race, but youth is the new aim for Chelsea.

Youssoufa Mouoko is one of the best youth products in the world outside of Endrick, and the Dortmund forward is tipped to leave the German club in the coming months.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, with Barcelona ready to try and sign the German.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a target for Chelsea and Barcelona.

According to Sport in Spain, Chelsea have interest in Youssoufa Moukoko, but Barcelona are ready to rival them for his signature if the Blue's decide to push.

Moukoko is a hot prospect in the world of football right now, and the fact his contract expires in June is the reason numerous clubs are circling around the chance of signing him on a free transfer.

Dortmund are expected to try and convince Moukoko to sign a new deal, at least until they can get a fee for him in the summer instead of losing a player of his expected value on a free.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a free agent in June 2023.

Chelsea have interest and would be expected to try and sign him if he is a free agent come June, and the Premier League could be a destination that Moukoko wants to explore. One to keep an eye on for Chelsea.

