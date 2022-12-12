Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho

Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho, as they look to offer him a new deal to stay on at the club, however it is not certain that he will definitely sign a new deal.

It was always something that was going to be explored, with Chelsea still seeing definite reasons to keep the Italian midfielder at the club beyond this season at the very least.

Jorginho is also likely to be chased by clubs in January, and he may want to assess that too.

Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho before Christmas, as both sides look to come to an agreement over a new deal.

There have been previous talks in regards to a new deal for Jorginho, but as stated by Simon Phillips, the demands on one side will have to be lowered in order for an agreement to be reached.

Chelsea value the experience of Jorginho and with the club likely to bring in a string of youth over the next few months, someone like Jorginho will be good to have in the dressing room.

Jorginho will assess the offers he receives in January. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The midfielder wants to assess what offers come to him in January, but talks will certainly take place. Chelsea will be hoping to tie him down to an extension if possible.

Read More Chelsea Stories: