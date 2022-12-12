Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho
Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho, as they look to offer him a new deal to stay on at the club, however it is not certain that he will definitely sign a new deal.
It was always something that was going to be explored, with Chelsea still seeing definite reasons to keep the Italian midfielder at the club beyond this season at the very least.
Jorginho is also likely to be chased by clubs in January, and he may want to assess that too.
According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho before Christmas, as both sides look to come to an agreement over a new deal.
Read More
There have been previous talks in regards to a new deal for Jorginho, but as stated by Simon Phillips, the demands on one side will have to be lowered in order for an agreement to be reached.
Chelsea value the experience of Jorginho and with the club likely to bring in a string of youth over the next few months, someone like Jorginho will be good to have in the dressing room.
The midfielder wants to assess what offers come to him in January, but talks will certainly take place. Chelsea will be hoping to tie him down to an extension if possible.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January