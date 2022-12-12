Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho

jIMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho

Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho in regards to a new deal.

Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho, as they look to offer him a new deal to stay on at the club, however it is not certain that he will definitely sign a new deal.

It was always something that was going to be explored, with Chelsea still seeing definite reasons to keep the Italian midfielder at the club beyond this season at the very least.

Jorginho is also likely to be chased by clubs in January, and he may want to assess that too.

Jorginho

Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho.

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Chelsea are set to begin contract talks with Jorginho before Christmas, as both sides look to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There have been previous talks in regards to a new deal for Jorginho, but as stated by Simon Phillips, the demands on one side will have to be lowered in order for an agreement to be reached.

Chelsea value the experience of Jorginho and with the club likely to bring in a string of youth over the next few months, someone like Jorginho will be good to have in the dressing room.

Jorginho

Jorginho will assess the offers he receives in January.

The midfielder wants to assess what offers come to him in January, but talks will certainly take place. Chelsea will be hoping to tie him down to an extension if possible.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Endrick
Transfer News

Report: The Reason Endrick Chose Real Madrid Over Chelsea Has Been Revealed

By Dylan McBennett
Rafa Marin
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Rival PSG For Real Madrid Castilla Defender Rafa Marin

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Move For Malo Gusto Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus Wants To Leave Ajax In January

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Huge Admirers Of Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring A Deal For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Joao Felix Could Leave Atletico Madrid On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Omari Hutchinson
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Speaks About Omari Hutchinson

By Dylan McBennett