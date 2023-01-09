Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Continue Contract Talks With N'Golo Kante

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are set to continue contract talks with N'Golo Kante regarding a new deal next week. There is a feeling that a deal can be agreed.

Chelsea are set to continue talks to try and tie N'Golo Kante down to a new deal next week. There have been positive talks regarding a new deal between player and club in recent weeks.

There was a stalemate in talks for a long time and before the World Cup it looked like Kante was set to leave as a free agent. The mood has changed around the deal, and there is a quiet optimism he could sign a new deal.

Kante has always maintained a desire to remain at Chelsea.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are set to continue talks with N'Golo Kante next week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to continue talks with N'Golo Kante and his representatives next week over a new deal. There is one more round of talks scheduled.

Other reports have suggested that a deal is certain to be done, but Romano has stated that there a 50/50 chance a deal is agreed.

Both sides want the same thing but it does depend on terms. Kante originally wanted a long-term extension, Chelsea had reservations due to his age and injury record.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Chelsea.

Kante has interest from clubs around Europe. A lot of clubs are interested in the free agent market this year and the French midfielder would be one of the best on that market.

Barcelona and Juventus are possible suitors but there is positive feelings internally that a deal can be agreed with Kante. The next few days will be crucial.

