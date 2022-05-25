Chelsea are set to demand a fee of €20 million for wing-back Marcos Alonso this summer, with Barcelona interested in the Spaniard.

The Spaniard is out of contract next summer, with this window potentially the last chance Chelsea could get a fee for the defender.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea will let Alonso join Barcelona for a fee close to €20 million.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Andreas Christensen is set to join the Spanish side at the end of the season on a free transfer and could be joined by his Chelsea teammate.

The latest reports have stated that Alonso's agent is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his client's future.

The Spaniard is believed to have told the club that he wishes to depart but has not handed in a formal transfer request amid interest from his home country.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Discussions are 'well advanced' between the player and Barcelona but any move will depend on the price tag set by Chelsea.

The report from Mundo Deportivo continues to state that the €20 million fee is seen as 'unfeasible' as they are unwilling to pay such a high fee for a player who would be free next year.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

