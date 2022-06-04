Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea to Demand 'Significant Loan Fee' for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are set to want a 'significant loan fee' from Inter Milan should they want to re-sign him this summer, according to reports. 

After a disappointing first campaign back at the Blues, there has been speculation for some weeks that the Belgian international could make a return to the San Siro next season. 

The Telegraph have now revealed that he wants quit Chelsea this summer in the hopes of returning to Inter, where he won the Serie A title in 2021.

Should he sign at the Italian side once again this window, it is believed that the Blues would look for a 'significant loan fee' in order for a deal to take place.

The figure could be around the £20 million mark, and there would also be an option to buy that would make up the rest of the estimated £97.5 million they paid for him last summer.

Despite the striker earning around £8.5 million a year at Chelsea, there is belief that he would be willing to take a wage reduction at Inter, but Thomas Tuchel's side will only contemplate any potential deal 'if the finances work for them'.

Other reports have suggested that Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would prefer to sign Lukaku over Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent from Juventus this summer.

The forward netted 64 goals in 95 appearances across two seasons at the San Siro side from 2019 to 2021.

However, he only scored 15 in all competitions for Chelsea in the season just gone.

