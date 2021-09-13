September 13, 2021
Report: Chelsea to 'Discuss' Deal for Jules Kounde Despite Failed Summer Bids

A deal could happen.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea could still discuss a deal for Sevilla defender Jules ounde 'in the coming months' despite missing out on the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The French international was set to join the Blues after agreeing personal terms but a deal could not be agreed between the two cubs.

As per CBS Sports, the deal will still be discussed in the coming months.

sipa_34694277 (2)

Chelsea were left 'confused' in their pursuit for Kounde as the Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal on Deadline Day.

Kounde 1

The news comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed his side made a bid for the defender.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic." he said.

