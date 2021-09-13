Report: Chelsea to 'Discuss' Deal for Jules Kounde Despite Failed Summer Bids

Chelsea could still discuss a deal for Sevilla defender Jules ounde 'in the coming months' despite missing out on the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The French international was set to join the Blues after agreeing personal terms but a deal could not be agreed between the two cubs.

As per CBS Sports, the deal will still be discussed in the coming months.

Chelsea were left 'confused' in their pursuit for Kounde as the Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal on Deadline Day.



The news comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed his side made a bid for the defender.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic." he said.

