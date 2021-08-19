Report: Chelsea to Extend Emerson Palmieri's Contract as He is Set to join OL on 'Straight Loan' Deal

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri is set to depart the club and head to Olympique Lyonnais on loan.

The defender is in search of regular first team football after being a rotation player at Stamford Bridge.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea will extend Emerson's contract by a year and send him on loan to Lyon.

The Italian international played in the Euro 2020 Final as his side lifted the trophy, seeing Emerson become a double European Champion following Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

Kinsella continues to report that Emerson's contract will be extended until 2023, ensuring that Chelsea do not lose the defender on a free transfer next season.

The loan move that will see Palmieri move to Ligue 1 will not include an option to buy, despite it being discussed by both sides.

Emerson has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and it appears he is finally being granted his wish, despite it being a loan move.

Napoli were the side most interested in Emerson, but could not afford a deal to bring him back to Italy.

With Marcos Alonso being preferred as the second choice left-back to Ben Chilwell, it is clear that Emerson will have to depart if he wishes to get first team football and Chelsea are more than happy to let him leave to reduce the squad size.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that the move is 'one step away', so expect an announcement soon.

