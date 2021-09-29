Report: Chelsea to Face Competition for Aurelien Tchouameni Signature

Chelsea will face strong competition to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The French youngster is considered to be one of football's hottest new talents and has caught the attention of many of Europe's top clubs.

The Blues will be keen to bring the midfielder to West London within the next few years, adding to the young talent that they already possess.

According to Calciomercato via CaughtOffside, Chelsea will compete with the likes of Juventus for the signing of Tchouameni, with the Italian club hoping to seal a deal 'in the near future'.

It is also believed any move would cost around €40 million.

The 21-year-old joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and has since made 58 appearances for the club.

He is primarily a defensive midfielder but also has the ability to play slightly further forward in a more central position.

Chelsea are currently stacked with quality in the midfield areas, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all consistently performing at the highest level.

They also signed Saul Niguez on a season long loan deal from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day, and Thomas Tuchel has also started to give Ruben Loftus-Cheek more minutes on the pitch.

Tchouameni has made three appearances for France, with all of them coming in the World Cup qualifiers earlier on in the month.

The Blues will face Juventus on Wednesday evening in Turin for their second Champions League group stage fixture, with the visitors hoping to bounce back with a win after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

