Report: Chelsea to Face Competition From Man City, Man Utd & Liverpool for Declan Rice

The race is on next summer.

Chelsea are expected to face heavy competition in their pursuit of West Ham star Declan Rice next summer, according to reports.

Rice has been a long-term target of the Blues, well before Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club but the England midfielder is on the German's radar.

Chelsea opted to not go for Rice during the summer transfer window because of West Ham's valuation which is around £100 million.

Instead, Saul Niguez was brought in on an initial season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid, with a view to making the move permanent next summer.

Should Chelsea try to go back in for Rice next summer, they will face tough competition.

As per Eurosport, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to rejoin the race for the 22-year-old. Liverpool could also join the race next summer, with Rice 'likely' to be in his final season at the London Stadium.

Rice is open to returning to Chelsea after leaving the club during his Academy days at Cobham. But according to Eurosport, Rice would be open to leave London for the north of England should the 'right opportunity' come about.

Chelsea's stance over Rice next summer could hinge on the outcome and success of Saul Niguez's loan at Stamford Bridge.

