Report: Real Madrid Join Chelsea in Race to Sign AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are set to provide Chelsea competition in the race to land AS Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni, according to reports.

Tchouameni has caught the attention of clubs across the Europe following his rise for club and country in recent seasons. He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux.

Now the highly-rated midfielder could be on the move next summer as interest increases.

Sipa USA

As per Marca in Spain, Tchouameni is Real's 'objective' and they are now 'in the fight' with Chelsea as well as Juventus for the Frenchman.

Real have looked at the 21-year-old for a 'long time' and have made an enquiry for the France international.

But Chelsea and Juventus won't make it easy for the Spanish side. Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs.

Monaco will review all offers between January and June ahead of the summer transfer window next year for their €40 million-rated midfielder.

Sipa USA

However, whether Chelsea need another midfielder or not to add to their ranks remains uncertain. Tuchel has an array of options in the central midfield position, with Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour also set to return next summer at the end of their loan spells.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube