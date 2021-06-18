Report: Chelsea Suffer Transfer Setback As Talks With Striker Have Led Nowhere

It looks like the Belgian won't be returning home.

Whilst Chelsea's main focus is on a world-class striker this summer, it appears that Romelu Lukaku will not be that man, according to reports.

Following the departure of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte from Inter Milan last month, it was believed that the Blues had a chance of landing Lukaku.

However, as per Goal, talks with the Belgian forward led nowhere and Chelsea are set to miss out on bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea were keen on Lukaku but talks 'led nowhere' Photo By Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

Instead, the club will turn their attention to sign either Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old Erling Haaland, who has been heavily linked to the Blues.

A deal to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge would appear to be near impossible due to the relationship between Tottenham and Chelsea.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Haaland ahead of a move from Dortmund, with the two clubs needing to agree a fee for the transfer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Dortmund striker Erling Haaland all summer. Sipa USA

However, further reports have suggested that Sweden star Aleksander Isak could be seen as an alternative to the Norwegian if he is unavailable this summer.

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed:“That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube