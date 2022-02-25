Report: Chelsea to 'Go All Out' to Sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have decided to 'go all out' for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and could arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

As per Sport, Chelsea have decided to go all out for the winger.

Recent reports have stated that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' in Janaury.

Sport support this, stating that Chelsea made a bid but that Dembele would rather move at the end of the season to secure a bigger financial package than if the Blues were to pay a transfer fee.

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and is now in his fifth and final season at the club under the terms of his contract.

There was reportedly a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January but it was not to be despite Tuchel's insistance.

Dembele remains a transfer target for Chelsea at the end of the season, however, and the French international is looking like he will join the Blues.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

