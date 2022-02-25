Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea to 'Go All Out' to Sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have decided to 'go all out' for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and could arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

As per Sport, Chelsea have decided to go all out for the winger.

imago1009107455h (1)

Recent reports have stated that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' in Janaury. 

Sport support this, stating that Chelsea made a bid but that Dembele would rather move at the end of the season to secure a bigger financial package than if the Blues were to pay a transfer fee.

Read More

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and is now in his fifth and final season at the club under the terms of his contract.

imago1009107154h

There was reportedly a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January but it was not to be despite Tuchel's insistance.

Dembele remains a transfer target for Chelsea at the end of the season, however, and the French international is looking like he will join the Blues.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009290469h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to 'Go All Out' to Sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

By Nick Emms
27 seconds ago
imago1002915219h
News

Report: Chelsea to Not Suffer 'Immediate Problems' if Roman Abramovich is Placed on UK Russia Sanction List

By Nick Emms
8 hours ago
imago1010003630h
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Hotspur & Bayern Munich in Andreas Christensen Transfer Talks Ahead of Potential Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms
8 hours ago
imago1009392576h
Transfer News

Revealed: Inter Milan's Stance on Romelu Lukaku Return as Striker Wants Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms
9 hours ago
imago1009991014h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unwilling to Give Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku 'Gift'

By Rob Calcutt
9 hours ago
imago1008465400h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
9 hours ago
imago0045977082h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
9 hours ago
imago1008549635h
News

Report: Chelsea Learn Date of Champions League Final as UEFA Set to Make Decision

By Nick Emms
10 hours ago