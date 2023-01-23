Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea To Go Back In For Enzo Fernandez This Month

Chelsea are said to be keen on reaffirming their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the January transfer window deadline.
The club had seemingly ended their pursuit of the Argentinian a couple of weeks ago when their offer of around £75million for the player was rejected.

But with Brighton's value of Moises Caicedo not to the liking of Chelsea, the Guardian are now reporting that Todd Boehly and the Blues are set on reviving their chase for the 2022 World Cup's best Young Player.

Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez was a crucial part of Argentina's road to World Cup glory

This move by the club would further highlight their serious intent to overhaul the current squad, with the hierarchy also considering a bid for Lyon rightback Malo Gusto as a back up to Reece James.

Malo Gusto

Gusto has been earmarked as a back up for Reece James

This renewed interest in Fernandez does not spell the end for further midfield targets, with Caicedo still on the radar as well as Declan Rice, who is believed to be attracting interest from Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.

It wasn't long ago that Benfica manager Roger Schmidt said that Enzo Fernandez would be staying in Portugal despite rumours that the player was still interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, but with these new reports, it promises to be an exciting final week of the transfer window with Chelsea's spending since Todd Boehly's arrival as owner very likely to top £500million if he gets his remaining targets through the door.

