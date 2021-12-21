Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Report: Chelsea Keeping Tabs on Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Author:

Chelsea are believed to be keeping an eye on the future of Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports. 

The Blues will be keen to recruit new defensive options for next season, with many of their current choices seeing their contracts expire at the end of the campaign should they not agree new deals. 

A move could therefore be made for the centre-back, with questions being raised over his future at the Serie A giants. 

imago1008376719h

According to La Stampa, via Get Italian Football News, the Blues are one of the clubs who are interested in signing de Ligt from the Old Lady.

His agent Mino Raiola has recently commented on his future, with Juventus' league position come the end of the season thought to be a crucial factor in whether he stays or goes.

Read More

A top four finish in Serie A would be enough for him to consider staying in Turin, with his wages also believed to be another aspect that could decide his future.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing him, but La Gazzetta dello Sport have highlighted the issues they have with their budget.

imago1008210481h

De Ligt joined Juventus from boyhood club Ajax in 2019 after an impressive couple of seasons at the Dutch side.

He has made 94 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring six goals and assisting a further two.

The Blues could see the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta leave the club at the end of the season, with neither player yet to agree a new deal in west London.

imago1008500880h
