Report: Chelsea to Launch Bid for Federico Chiesa in Coming Months

September 26, 2021
Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus' Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

The 23-year-old winger is currently on loan at the Italian giants from boyhood club Fiorentina. 

He was also a crucial part of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph in the summer, scoring twice on their road to the final against England.

According to Calciomercato via TEAMtalk, Chelsea may attempt to sign Chiesa in next summer's transfer window.

The Blues attempted to secure his services ahead of the current season but were told that a €100 million fee would not be enough to bring him to West London.

The Italian has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

So far this campaign, Chiesa has scored once in five appearances, but has only played 254 minutes of football in total.

As per the report, any sale over the 2021 summer transfer window would have required Juventus buying him out of his loan deal from his parent club. However, they were not willing to make such a choice so he will remain at the 36 time Serie A champions for the rest of the season.

The Blues already have an abundance of talent in the wide areas, with the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi already available for selection for Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea will meet Chiesa and Juventus on Wednesday evening in their second Champions League group stage game.

The West London side will be looking to return to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

