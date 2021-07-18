Report: Chelsea 'Leave No Stone Unturned' in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea are leaving no stone unturned in the Blues' pursuit for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to Germany for pre-season but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'dream signing' this summer.

As per SkyDE via Sport Witness, Chelsea are still courting the striker and will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit for the Norwegian.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Everything is being 'sounded out' through intermediaries and the Blues are assessing their chances of a swap deal for the young star.

However, Dortmund have already rejected a proposal including Callum Hudson-Odoi or Tammy Abraham.

The Blues were also dealt a blow as Haaland reportedly wants to stay in Germany this summer, having bough a new house in Dortmund.

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Chelsea look to land their man before the release clause becomes active next year and competition intensifies.

Therefore, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

The transfer saga is set to continue as the Blues look for a way to seal the signature of the striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad for next season.

