Revealed: Why Chelsea Will Only Sign One of Declan Rice or Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Conor Gallagher Decision

Chelsea are not likely to sign both Aurelien Tchoaumeni and Declan Rice as Thomas Tuchel wishes to integrate Conor Gallagher into his squad next season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been in incredibly impressive form during his loan spell at Crystal Palace this season and caught the eye of plenty.

As per Goal, Chelsea will look to add a midfielder but not two as they wish to bring Gallagher back from his loan spell next season.

Chelsea hold a strong interest in both AS Monaco midfielder Tchouameni, who has been heavily scouted by the Blues, and West Ham United's Rice.

It is believed they are operating 'in-depth' scouting on Tchouameni ahead of a prospective move, with factors such as his attitude and personal life being taken into account.

Declan Rice, who was once part of the Cobham academy, has also been heavily linked with a move from West Ham, but the report suggests that Chelsea won't be able to sign both midfielders, either now or in the summer.

The English midfielder is expected to push for a move away from West Ham at the end of the season, however, Gallagher's form means that Chelsea could turn to one of their own rather than move for ex-Cobham midfielder Rice.

Gallagher had reportedly previously told Crystal Palace that his loan spell was only to boost his chances of making it at Chelsea as he targets a return to Stamford Bridge next season.

