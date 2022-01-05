Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea to Limit Midfield Signings to Integrate Conor Gallagher Amid Aurelien Tchouameni & Declan Rice Interest

Chelsea are not likely to sign both Aurelien Tchoaumeni and Declan Rice as Thomas Tuchel wishes to integrate Conor Gallagher into his squad next season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been in incredibly impressive form during his loan spell at Crystal Palace this season and caught the eye of plenty.

As per Goal, Chelsea will look to add a midfielder but not two as they wish to bring Gallagher back from his loan spell next season.

Chelsea hold a strong interest in both AS Monaco midfielder Tchouameni, who has been heavily scouted by the Blues, and West Ham United's Rice.

Read More

It is believed they are operating 'in-depth' scouting on Tchouameni ahead of a prospective move, with factors such as his attitude and personal life being taken into account.

Declan Rice, who was once part of the Cobham academy, has also been heavily linked with a move from West Ham, but the report suggests that Chelsea won't be able to sign both midfielders, either now or in the summer.

The English midfielder is expected to push for a move away from West Ham at the end of the season, however, Gallagher's form means that Chelsea could turn to one of their own rather than move for ex-Cobham midfielder Rice.

Gallagher had reportedly previously told Crystal Palace that his loan spell was only to boost his chances of making it at Chelsea as he targets a return to Stamford Bridge next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008930715h
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Will Only Sign One of Declan Rice or Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Conor Gallagher Decision

just now
imago0041385773h
News

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Looks Forward to 'Pleasure' of Playing Against Antonio Conte's Spurs in Carabao Cup Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008894623h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sanction Loan Signing at Wing-Back if Emerson Recall Talks Break Down

45 minutes ago
imago1008761779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Scout AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Ahead of Prospective Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms That Romelu Lukaku Will Start for Chelsea vs Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1006761492h
News

Report: Chelsea Renew Contract Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta & Antonio Rudiger

1 hour ago
imago1006815765h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Recalling Emerson From Lyon Loan as Chelsea 'Priority' for January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
imago1008445497h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Consider Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as Antonio Rudiger Alternative

2 hours ago