Report: Chelsea To Loan Out Defender Dujon Sterling Amid QPR And Preston Interest

Chelsea have been busy rebuilding their squad this transfer window and it seems the next departure could be that of academy product Dujon Sterling. 

The 22-year-old joined the U18s in 2016 and now plays for the U23s, but he has been sent on loans to Coventry, Wigan and Blackpool in the past three consecutive years, and is yet to play in the Premier League. 

Dujon Sterling

Sterling in action for Blackpool last season. 

The right-back has won multiple youth trophies including a European U19 title with England, and he also made a couple of appearances for Chelsea's first team in their 2018 FA Cup winning campaign.

However, with the position almost impossible to break into as Reece James continues to outperform most fullbacks in Europe, there has never been an opening for the youngster and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. 

According to a report from Evening Standard journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues are hoping to send Sterling on loan once again amid rumours of interest from Championship clubs, Queen Park Rangers and Preston North End.

Dujon Sterling

The defender featured versus Bournemouth during Chelsea's 2021 pre-season. 

Whilst head coach Thomas Tuchel regards the young defender highly, he doesn't believe there is space for him in his squad for the 2022/23 season, despite the increasing speculation that both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are halfway out of the door. 

Whether the Englishman will forever be content with a career showered in loans or, if he'll want a permanent home in the near future, is perhaps a question we'll have an answer to sooner rather than later. 

