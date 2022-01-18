Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea to Make Armando Broja Decision Amid Southampton's Interest in Permanent Deal

Chelsea will make a decision this week over Armando Broja's future at the club, according to reports.

Broja, 20, is currently on loan at Southampton and is thriving down on the south coast which has seen Ralph Hasenhuttl's side want to extend his time at the club. 

He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge last summer before leaving on loan for the 2021/22 season, a deal which didn't include an option to buy at the end of the season.

Now according to Standard Sport, Southampton are eyeing a permanent deal at the end of the season and have opened talks with Chelsea over the possibility. 

Many clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are interested in the Albanian, with Southampton now waiting to hear back from Chelsea over their stance on the forward's future in west London. 

Chelsea's valuation remains unclear however, as per the report, they wouldn't accept less than £20 million. 

Broja 'still holds a dream' playing regularly for the Blues and his future could be decided in the coming days. 

What has Thomas Tuchel said on the forward's future?

On Monday, he said“He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton. 

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better. 

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Report: Chelsea to Make Armando Broja Decision Amid Southampton's Interest in Permanent Deal

