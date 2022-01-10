Report: Chelsea Make Transfer Decision Ahead of Right Wing-Back Move

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea will make a final decision over their pursuit of a right wing-back in the January transfer window next week, according to reports.

Chelsea have been left short in the wing-back department after Reece James tore his hamstring last month, leaving him sidelined for around the next two months.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell is out for the season following knee surgery which sees Marcos Alonso as the only senior recognised wing-back in the first team.

Tuchel admitted last week there could be forced into signing a new right-back this month due to the lack of options.

“If we play in a back five it is Azpi who replaces Reece James,” admitted Tuchel. “If we play a back four we may need a bit more of a defensive full-back – it is also Azpi. Maybe it is Trevoh Chalobah, but Trevoh is out with an injury. We are running out of options. If you talk about Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi, they can only play wing-back. It’s not their preferred position and they cannot play full-back. You lose options not only in personnel but in tactics.

“I will not comment on detail in the market. We check our options and it needs to make sense. If we had a full squad I would love to answer this question and say we need nothing. But we have the issue and that’s why we look into it."

Now Goal report that a decision will be made by the club next week over if they will pursue a right wing-back before the end of the month.

Kieran Trippier had been targeted by the club but Newcastle United swooped in for the England international and acquired him from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona's Sergino Dest has also been linked but it remains to be seen if the Blues will pursue the 21-year-old.

As Chelsea pursue a right sided defender, they are also trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon to provide cover for Chilwell.

