Report: Chelsea to Make 'One Final Offer' to Lyon for Emerson Palmieri Recall

Chelsea are set to make one final offer to Olympique Lyonnais this week before considering alternative options at left wing-back, according to reports.

The Blues are without cover at left-back as Ben Chilwell's ACL injury has left him ruled out until the end of the season, with Marcos Alonso operating there in his absence.

As per football.london, Chelsea are expected to make one final offer to Lyon this week before considering alternative solutons.

The latest reports stated that Chelsea have not yet made any progress in recalling Emerson.

Emerson himself would like to return to Chelsea and the club have been working since the beginning of the January transfer window to try and make it a reality.

However even though they offered Lyon a 'favourable financial package', their manager Peter Bosz revealed that he would remain at the club until the end of the season.

Tuchel has confirmed that he was looking into the sitaution and currently considering whether to bring Emerson back to the club.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be successful but it has been reported that Chelsea are considering a plan B if Emerson does not return.

