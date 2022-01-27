Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea to Make Renewed Move for Jules Kounde This Summer

Chelsea are set to make a renewed transfer offer for Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the summer, according to reports. 

The Blues were heavily linked with the defender throughout the entirety of the previous transfer window and despite personal terms being agreed between the player and the club, a move to west London never materialised. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking for defensive reinforcements as a number of their current options could leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire. 

imago1008343553h

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are planning to make a renewed move for the centre-back in the summer transfer window.

The European Champions will need to be more active in the market as they look to close the gap between them and Manchester City, who currently top the Premier League table by 12 points.

Read More

Despite being unable to agree a fee with Sevilla for Kounde last year, Chelsea will be looking to try and sign him once again in order to strengthen their squad for the next season.

He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in January, but that seemed to be a highly unlikely prospect and a summer move would be more realistic.

imago1008184843h

Other reports have suggested that the La Liga side have now dropped the asking price for their centre-back; they could now be asking for around €50-60 million rather than the €80 million release clause fee they demanded last time round.

Kounde has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this season, scoring one and assisting one.

