    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Ready to Make 'Serious Approach' for Marcelo Brozovic

    Chelsea are set to make a 'serious approach' for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, according to reports. 

    The Blues are keen to add to their midfield depth and are believed to be eyeing up a move for the Croatian international. 

    He is currently in his eighth season at the Italian giants. 

    According to FC Inter News, Chelsea are one of two clubs said to be keen on acquiring his services, with the other interested team being PSG.

    However, the report also says that Brozovic wants to stay at his current side as both parties work towards a new deal for the primarily defensive midfielder.

    His current contract is set to expire next summer, with the Blues believed to be eyeing a move for him should he not extend his stay in Milan.

    The 28-year-old joined Inter in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb and has since amassed 251 appearances for the club. He has netted 25 times and recorded 33 assists.

    Brozovic has also featured for his country 66 times, scoring seven goals in a Croatian shirt.

    The report says that both his entourage and the club will soon meet to discuss the possibility of him signing a new deal, and that "the situation will therefore be clearer from next week".

    Chelsea already have an abundance of talent in their midfield options. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho recently picked up UEFA awards for their outstanding performances, with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also featuring for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

    The Blues also signed Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan on Deadline Day.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Report: Chelsea to Make 'Serious Approach' for Marcelo Brozovic

