    • October 26, 2021
    Report: Chelsea To Offer Contract Renewal To Cesar Azpilicueta in 'Coming Months'

    Chelsea are set to offer captain Cesar Azpilicueta a contract renewal in the coming months, according to reports.

    The Spaniard's contract currently runs until the summer of 2022 as well as a number of other Chelsea defenders.

    Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are also all under contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

    As reported by Goal.com, the 32-year-old is set to be offered a new contract in 'the coming months'.

    The Blues captain, at present, is confident the deal will get resolved and has assured fans that he is happy with where he stands at the club.

    "I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can.

    "Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

    The Spanish defender has been crucial to Chelsea's Champions League winning defence, and Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep him at the club.

    Andreas Christensen is also likely to sign a contract extension with the Blues, and the last contract offered to him, back in August, would keep him at the club for another four years.

    Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, however, are looking likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

