Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea To Offload Ross Barkely To A Fellow Premier League Club This Summer

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window so far with various big name outgoings and incomings, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon after the latest news on Ross Barkley's future.

The midfielder signed from Everton in 2018 and now the Merseysiders are one of the teams who have been offered the opportunity to sign him this summer. 

Barkley in action during Chelsea's pre-season. 

Barkley in action during Chelsea's pre-season. 

A report from Mirror Football has suggested that both the Toffees and Aston Villa have been approached regarding taking on the England international ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both clubs have a history with the 28-year-old after his season-long loan in Birmingham a year ago, and his rise through Everton's youth teams, before switching permanently to London for €25m.

Barkley only made 14 appearances for the Blues last season with one goal to his name, matched with a contract expiring in 2023, Todd Boehly and co will be hoping to avoid let another player go for free. 

Read More Chelsea News

imago1010077421h
News

'I Want To Repay The Trust' - Kai Havertz On Playing For Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards55 minutes ago
Bakayoko
News

News: Former France International and Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko Mistakenly Held at Gunpoint in Italy

By Finn Glowacki4 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: West Ham United are Close to Signing Chelsea and Albania Striker Armando Broja

By Finn Glowacki5 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly AFCON Senegal
Media

‘Everybody’s Going to Be Happy’ - Edouard Mendy on Kalidou Koulibaly Joining Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis19 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Armando Broja Set For A Move To West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards20 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Reopened Talks For Defender Jules Kounde As Barcelona Try to Steal, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards23 hours ago
imago1013219114h
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Incredible Own Goal As Chelsea Win Their First Game of Pre-Season

By Melissa EdwardsJul 17, 2022
Raphinha
Transfer News

‘They’re Not There Yet’ - Pundit Explains Why Raphinha Snubbed Chelsea to Join Barcelona

By Callum Baker-EllisJul 17, 2022