Report: Chelsea To Offload Ross Barkely To A Fellow Premier League Club This Summer
Chelsea have had a busy transfer window so far with various big name outgoings and incomings, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon after the latest news on Ross Barkley's future.
The midfielder signed from Everton in 2018 and now the Merseysiders are one of the teams who have been offered the opportunity to sign him this summer.
A report from Mirror Football has suggested that both the Toffees and Aston Villa have been approached regarding taking on the England international ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Both clubs have a history with the 28-year-old after his season-long loan in Birmingham a year ago, and his rise through Everton's youth teams, before switching permanently to London for €25m.
Barkley only made 14 appearances for the Blues last season with one goal to his name, matched with a contract expiring in 2023, Todd Boehly and co will be hoping to avoid let another player go for free.
