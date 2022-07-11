Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea To Prepare Napoli's Asking Price For Senegal Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

With still no centre-back signed, Chelsea now looks to bring in 31-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to strengthen the Blue's depleted defense for next season.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea is prepared to match the asking price of £34 million for the Senegalese defender. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

The Serie A centre-back is out of contract with Napoli at the end of next season meaning this is the Italian side's last chance to make a profit off the defender. 

Koulibaly looks to be loyal to Napoli and their fans by turning down offers to join another Serie A team out of respect for his eight years of service to the club. 

It's been reported that Juventus and Barcelona are also keen on signing the Serie A defender but with Barcelona's finical issues and Koulibaly saying no to other Italian sides, Chelsea would seem to be the front runners. 

Napoli boss Luciano Spaletti would ideally love to keep Koulibaly at the club and is prepared to try to persuade him with cash. 

Nathan Ake

Chelsea has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake as the Blues look to replace the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Ake will look to cost the west London club around £40-45 million if the Blues wish to have the Dutch defender play for Chelsea once again. 

