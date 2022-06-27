Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Press Ahead In Pursuit Of Inter Milan Defender Milan Skriniar

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart Chelsea this summer, Thomas Tuchel has earmarked Milan Skriniar to help fill the void these two will leave behind.  

Given the defensive setup he has employed thus far at Chelsea, it will be crucial that Thomas Tuchel effectively replaces Rudiger and Christensen, the two central defenders whose contracts are set to expire this summer.  According to recent reports, the German is set to solidify his interest in Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan.

Skriniar

Reports today by Di Marzio claimed that Chelsea holds an interest in bringing the 27-year-old to London this summer and are set to 'deepen the discussions' with Inter Milan shortly.  Chelsea reportedly expressed their interest in the Slovakian during negotiations for the loan of forward Romelu Lukaku and are poised to ramp up their interest shortly.  

Di Marzio also claims that PSG is interested in Skriniar, which might potentially be why Chelsea is keen to speed up negotiations.  Todd Boehly is currently negotiating transfers and could build up equity with Chelsea fans by securing this acquisition.

Milan Skriniar
Skriniar has blossomed into a formidable center-back in Milan, starting 35 league matches this summer and forming a partnership with Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, two other defenders Chelsea may target.  He would be a player experienced enough to slot in seamlessly in place of someone like Rudiger, which explains why Tuchel is so eager to bring him aboard.  

