Report: Chelsea To 'Push' For Arsen Zakharyan In January

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are set to heavily pursue Dinamo Zagreb's Arsen Zakharyan this January transfer window.

Linked heavily with him over the summer, Chelsea unsurprisingly still hold an interest in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Arsen Zakharyan. Many things prevented the Blues from sealing the transfer over the summer but they are reportedly preparing to attempt again very soon. 

On Monday, notable journalist Fabrizio Romano discussed Chelsea's plans for the January transfer window as they look to shake off a few poor results heading into the World Cup break. Those plans are said to include the aforementioned Zakharyan. 

Arsen Zakharyan
According to Romano, the Blues are planning to again 'push' for the Russian. They are looking to prioritize him as another player they can utilize now and in the future, a hallmark of their new look recruitment under Todd Boehly. 

Romano went on to state that other clubs are circling the 19-year-old but he is hoping to push a move to Stamford Bridge through. 

He is reportedly planning on an attempt to become an Armenian citizen this December, which may help to facilitate this move to London.

