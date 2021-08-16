Report: Chelsea to Push For Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Days'

Chelsea are set to push for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the coming days as the club look to land a defender before the end of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could add to their ranks following the addition of Romelu Lukaku.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will push for Kounde in the 'next few days'.

The defender is honouring Sevilla and not handing in a transfer request despite already having agreed terms with Chelsea.

The Blues have made a defender their priority after signing a world-class forward in Lukaku and have identified Kounde as the man to come in.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said 'let's see if Kurt Zouma is included in a deal' after it was previously reported that Chelsea would include the 26-year-old in the transfer negotiations to lower the price.

However, Zouma was reluctant to move away from London this summer.

Despite Zouma's reluctance to be part of a deal, it won't put Chelsea and Roman Abramovich off securing a deal for Kounde. The Blues will go ahead with a move and will pay 'hard cash' to land the central defender should no players head the opposite way to Spain as part of a deal, according to other reports.



Sevilla director Monchi has hinted at Kounde's possible departure, saying: He said: “Many clubs have asked for Koundé. Of course there’s interest but no official bid on the table. I don’t know what’s gonna happen... if an important bid arrives, we’ll sell as this is our policy to improve the team."

The French international has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract and the Spaniards want close to this in order to sell him this summer.

