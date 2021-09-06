Report: Chelsea to 'Push' for Leroy Sane Transfer and Could Offer Bayern Munich Three Players

Chelsea could offer any of three players to Bayern Munich as the club look to 'push on' and attempt to sign former Manchester City man Leroy Sane in January, according to reports.

The German was highly rated during his time in England but departed for Bayern Munich last year.

As per Express Sport. Chelsea could offer three players to tempt Bayern Munich into selling Sane.

The players listed are Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked to the German Champions in the past but opted to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge instead.

It is believed that the German club are still interested in the Englishman, who was denied a loan move to Borussia Dortmund on Deadline Day.

Ziyech, on the other hand, started well in pre-season and was the Blues' top goalscorer but an early injury has seen the Moroccan yet to feature under Thomas Tuchel this season.

He was heavily linked with a transfer to AC Milan in the summer and could be set to be offered as part-exchange for Sane if a move comes to fruition.

Pulisic is a shock inclusion as the former Dortmund man is a key part of Tuchel's Chelsea squad, often being used off the bench as an impact substitute. The American has previous experience in the Bundesliga, signing for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a move for Sane but more rumours will likely circulate towards the January transfer window.

