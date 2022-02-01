Report: Chelsea to Push for Signing of Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea are expected to make a push for the signing of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues were heavily linked with the centre-back last summer and despite personal terms being agreed between the two, a move failed to materialise.

However, it is believed that the west London side will make another attempt to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

According to the Daily Star, Thomas Tuchel's side will push to sign him, regardless of whether or not they lose some of their defenders at the end of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could all leave the club in the summer as their contracts are set to expire.

The report suggests that a fee of around £42 million could be enough to see Kounde make a move to the Blues in 2022.

Tuchel has also highlighted him as a key signing for his plans, as the European Champions already begin preparations for next season.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kounde has made 114 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three for the La Liga side.

In the current campaign, he has featured 25 times in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, as well as the Spanish top division.

Last summer, he was set to make a move to Stamford Bridge from Sevilla, but his club and Chelsea were unable to agree on a fee for the defender and he has remained at the side ever since, but could be on his way to the Blues at some point.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube