Report: Chelsea to 'push hard' for  Juventus target Ousmane Dembélé in the summer

Chelsea are keen to sign Barcelona starlet Ousmane Dembélé in the summer and will 'push hard' to bring the versatile Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old's current deal at the Spanish giants lasts till the end of the 2021/22 campaign, when he will become a free agent.

It was recently reported by Sport Witness that Chelsea could enter the race for the ex-Dortmund star's signature in the summer, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus in the mix as well.

And according to a fresh report by Sport Witness, Chelsea will push to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man should he not renew his contract at Camp Nou in the summer, but will face stiff competition from Juventus, who would be in a better position to present a ‘very attractive economic proposal’ to the World Cup winner.

The report further revealed that Dembélé has expressed his desire to extend his stay in Catalonia beyond next season and that a new deal remains a priority for the winger, who is in no rush to sign a fresh contract.

With Barcelona's presidential elections set to be held in March, Dembélé's entourage are waiting to hold contract talks with the club's new president.

Should contract renewal talks break down, Barcelona could cash in on Dembélé at the end of the season or allow him to leave on a free transfer next summer - the former would be more likely to occur, considering the financial state of affairs at the club.

Dembélé has failed to establish himself as a Barcelona player with injuries blocking his progress since his arrival to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017.

However, with Ansu Fati's unfortunate injury, Dembélé has found form on the left wing for the Catalan giants, bagging six goals and three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ronald Koeman's side would be in a 'poor condition' to negotiate Dembélé's sale in the summer should they decide to move him on with just under five months left in the current campaign.

