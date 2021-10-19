Report: Chelsea to Re-Attempt Jules Kounde Signing in January Amid Manchester United & Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are set to reattempt their efforts to try and sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports.

The Frenchman was a key target for the Blues throughout the summer, but the west London club were unwilling to meet the asking price for the defender.

He is now also the subject of interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

According to Defensa Central via Sport Witness, Chelsea are not giving up in their pursuit of the centre-back.

They proposed an offer to Sevilla over the summer but it wasn't enough for the La Liga side to consider selling him.

It is believed Kounde's current contract at Sevilla has a release clause of around €80 million, a fee the Blues did not want to pay during the transfer window.

However, the report also suggests that the defender would prefer a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Kounde has featured eight times for his club this season, keeping four clean sheets.

He joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019, the club he spent a large part of his youth career at.

Chelsea are interested in recruiting new faces for their centre-back positions, with many of their current options seeing their contracts expire next summer should they not sign new deals.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are believed to be two players who will be offered new contracts by the club. However, there has been no news on the situations regarding Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

The Blues next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

