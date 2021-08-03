Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea to Re-Launch €120M Bid For Lukaku

The deal is closer.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are set to launch a €120 million bid for Romelu Lukaku in the 'coming hours' as the Blues close in on a deal for the Belgian, according to reports.

The Blues are getting closer to signing the striker as Thomas Tuchel seeks a goalscorer this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are 'relaunching' a bid after Inter Milan refused their previous player plus cash offer.

Transfer News

Chelsea have already made a bid for Lukaku, including Marcos Alonso and €100 milion, which was turned down and the Blues will have to up the fee to secure the Belgian's signature.

The Londoners are prepared to up the bid to €120 million, which could be accepted tonight.

With the Blues having given up on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, they have turned to former Blue Lukaku who is going to be trusted to lead the line for Tuchel's side.

1003038722

Reports that nter Milan may need to sell another big player in order to balance their finances this summer handed Chelsea a boost in their pursuit of the Belgian and it appears that he will now join the Stamford Bridge side.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1003113322
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Flattered' by Chelsea Interest & Could 'Push For Closure' of Deal

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Re-Launch €120M Bid For Romelu Lukaku

sipa_33771462
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Confidence' of Securing Romelu Lukaku Deal

1003038817
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Adamant' That He Decides His Own Future Amid Agent Rumours

sipa_33771554
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost Ahead of Potential Transfer

1003038722
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Want Straight Cash Deal For Romelu Lukaku From Chelsea

1003038817
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Agent 'Pushing' For Chelsea Transfer This Summer

1002852522
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Considering Future' Based on Where He Will Win Trophies