Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January

Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would have interest from one of the big six clubs so soon after leaving Manchester City in the summer, but the Belgian midfielder has really attracted the interest of Chelsea.

The Blue's need midfielders, and showed how much they appreciated the talent of Lavia in the summer when they had a £50million bid rejected for him close to deadline day.

Chelsea may be about to reignite their interest in Lavia in January, as they look to replace the players they expect to leave the club in the coming months.

Chelsea set to reignite interest in Romeo Lavia in January. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are set to reignite their interest for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have Lavia high up on their list of targets for the midfielder they are set to bring in for the January window, and Joe Shields presence is likely to have a bit to do with that heavy interest.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause in the contract of Lavia, which is something Chelsea will have to be wary of in their pursuit of Lavia.

Chelsea are long time admirers of Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / NurPhoto

City get first bid and will likely look to bring Lavia back to the club if Chelsea show concrete interest.

Lavia has been injured since the game he played against Chelsea and scored in back in August, but Chelsea can't seem to get the Belgian out of their mind.

