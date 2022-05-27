Report: Chelsea to 'Renew Their Efforts' for Chicago Fire Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

Chelsea are set to 'renew their efforts' for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in the summer, according to reports.

Todd Boehly is expected to be announced as the club's new owner in the coming days, taking over from Roman Abramovich after 19 years at the helm.

The Blues have been unable to work on any deals as a result of the sanctions on Abramovich, but they will be able to operate in the transfer market once the takeover is complete.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to football.london, talks between the player and the club were taking place earlier this year, but they broke down due to the sanctioning.

However the Blues are now believed to be keen to 'renew their efforts' for the 18-year-old from the MLS side.

Chelsea were confident that they could agree a deal for the goalkeeper back in February but the sanctions prevented them from completing a move.

With Boehly set to arrive as the new owner, the Blues will be able to go back into the transfer market and they could make another move for the American.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Slonina is also attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

He made 13 appearances in the MLS for Chicago Fire this season, keeping five clean sheets for his side.

The goalkeeper also spoke to the media earlier in the year about the transfer rumours, as he said: "We don’t really talk about it much with my agent. I’m usually just telling him how I’m feeling every single day.

"We have such a good connection about that type of stuff. I know he’s working his hardest for me and I’m working my hardest to continue to get those offers. … I like to keep all that stuff out and just focus on the next game because obviously the next one’s the most important.”

