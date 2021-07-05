Report: Chelsea to Rival Arsenal for Ben White

Chelsea are set to compete with London rivals Arsenal for the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion central defender Ben White, according to reports.

The 23-year-old had reportedly been attracting the attention of Arsenal, but a deal is yet to be done.

But, as per Duncan Castles via Football.London, Chelsea have reportedly contacted the player to make their interest known.

Ben White in action against the Blues Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Football.London continue to report that a deal is not yet done between Arsenal and Brighton, with there being time for other clubs to enter the race for the defender.

Chelsea have been linked with defensive reinforcements this summer with Antonio Rudiger yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

Names linked with the Blues include former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and France international Raphael Varane and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos.

Marquinhos has been linked with a move to London Photo by Richard Callis/SPP/Sipa USA

It is believed that Ramos is set to sign for PSG, whilst Manchester United lead the race for Varane.

Marquinhos could be set for an exit from Paris and link-up with his former boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, White could be seen as an alternative for the Blues with the fact that the defender is home-grown being a huge positive.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted two or three signings would be 'very good' as the German looks to improve on his Champions League winning squad ahead of the new season, and Brighton's White could be one of these signings.

The German said: “Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube