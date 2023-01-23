Report: Chelsea To Rival Arsenal For Declan Rice In The Summer
Chelsea are now set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Declan Rice after the Gunner's stepped into the lead in the race for the West Ham midfielder. Rice has always been one of Chelsea's priorities.
Rice is definitely going to leave West Ham in the summer and the fee is expected to be around £80million, which is a lot lower than the previous valuations West Ham had for the player.
It could end up being a battle between Chelsea and Arsenal for the signature of the player.
According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Chelsea are now set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice in the summer.
Read More
Rice has always been top of the list at Chelsea alongside Jude Bellingham and due to Bellingham's preference for Real Madrid or Liverpool it's always been more likely they'd try for Rice.
Arsenal are looking to add some more quality to their midfield in the summer and they are now in the lead for Rice, who is said to be open to a move to the Gunners.
Lack of Champions League football could be a factor for Chelsea in terms of Rice who will want to play in the competition upon leaving West Ham having never played in it before.
Chelsea are planning to sign two midfielders between now in the summer, and Rice is expected to be one of the names they attempt to sign in the summer.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque
- Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week
- Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard
- Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million
- BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Mykhailo Mudryk
- Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke