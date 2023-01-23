Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Rival Arsenal For Declan Rice In The Summer

Chelsea are now set to rival Arsenal for Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are now set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Declan Rice after the Gunner's stepped into the lead in the race for the West Ham midfielder. Rice has always been one of Chelsea's priorities.

Rice is definitely going to leave West Ham in the summer and the fee is expected to be around £80million, which is a lot lower than the previous valuations West Ham had for the player.

It could end up being a battle between Chelsea and Arsenal for the signature of the player.

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Chelsea are now set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice in the summer. 

Rice has always been top of the list at Chelsea alongside Jude Bellingham and due to Bellingham's preference for Real Madrid or Liverpool it's always been more likely they'd try for Rice.

Arsenal are looking to add some more quality to their midfield in the summer and they are now in the lead for Rice, who is said to be open to a move to the Gunners.

Declan Rice is said to currently prefer a move to Arsenal.

Lack of Champions League football could be a factor for Chelsea in terms of Rice who will want to play in the competition upon leaving West Ham having never played in it before.

Chelsea are planning to sign two midfielders between now in the summer, and Rice is expected to be one of the names they attempt to sign in the summer.

