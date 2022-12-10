Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Sander Berge

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Sander Berge

Chelsea are reported to be willing to rival Liverpool for the signing of Sander Berge.

Sander Berge has been a player that has been on the radar for a number of top clubs since he signed for Sheffield United in 2020, and was even falsely reported to be at Manchester United's training ground at one stage. 

The 24-year old has had a string of injuries since Sheffield United dropped down from the Premier League, but is still highly rated. Chelsea reportedly have interest in the signing.

Liverpool share the interest, and both could be set to battle for the signing.

Sander Berge

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Sander Berge.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are interested in signing Sander Berge and could be ready to rival Liverpool for his signature.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have a bit of a midfield problem at the moment, and signing a player like Berge in January for a smaller fee may be an intelligent move to make for the club.

The Norwegian midfielder is by no means a main target for Chelsea, that is Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, but he could certainly be an asset if signing by the club.

Sander Berge

Liverpool share Chelsea's interest in Sander Berge.

Sheffield United are likely to be reluctant, but may have no chance in terms of keeping the player when a Premier League club come knocking.

Nothing imminent at this moment, but with interest there it may be something Chelsea look to do in January. Berge has a market value of around €16million.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Juan Foyth
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Villarreal Defender Juan Foyth

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Play For Chelsea In 2023

By Dylan McBennett
Morocco
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco Shock Portugal To Reach Semi-Final

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Holding Talks With Chelsea Over Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Future Remains Open

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Report: Reece James Returns To Full Training For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Morocco vs Portugal

By Dylan McBennett