Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Sander Berge
Sander Berge has been a player that has been on the radar for a number of top clubs since he signed for Sheffield United in 2020, and was even falsely reported to be at Manchester United's training ground at one stage.
The 24-year old has had a string of injuries since Sheffield United dropped down from the Premier League, but is still highly rated. Chelsea reportedly have interest in the signing.
Liverpool share the interest, and both could be set to battle for the signing.
According to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are interested in signing Sander Berge and could be ready to rival Liverpool for his signature.
Read More
Chelsea have a bit of a midfield problem at the moment, and signing a player like Berge in January for a smaller fee may be an intelligent move to make for the club.
The Norwegian midfielder is by no means a main target for Chelsea, that is Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, but he could certainly be an asset if signing by the club.
Sheffield United are likely to be reluctant, but may have no chance in terms of keeping the player when a Premier League club come knocking.
Nothing imminent at this moment, but with interest there it may be something Chelsea look to do in January. Berge has a market value of around €16million.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January