Report: Chelsea To Rival PSG For Real Madrid Castilla Defender Rafa Marin

Real Madrid's academy have produced some top player's over the years, and have always been a good source of talent.

Raul, Iker Casillas, Emilio Butragueno are just a few of the top names they've produced, and Chelsea will be hoping the player they have their eye on at the moment is someone who could be another great academy product.

Chelsea and PSG are sharing an interest in Rafa Marin, a 20-year old defender from Real Madrid Castilla.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Real Madrid Castilla's Rafa Marin IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

This is according to Spanish publication Sport, who believe Chelsea and PSG are ready to battle it out for the signing of Rafa Marin.

Marin is a Spanish defender who plays centre-back for Real Madrid's second team, Real Madrid Castilla.

The defender has made 15 appearances this season for his side, scoring two goals in that time. His team have kept five cleans sheets in them 15 games, and only conceded more than once in a game on three occasions.

PSG share Chelsea's interest in Rafa Marin. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Marin joined Madrid's academy from Sevilla youth in 2016, and has up till now made 12 appearances for Spain's under-18 and under-17 teams.

Chelsea's interest comes as now surprise due to the change in their recruitment policy to chase younger talent. The club have began to build for the future. They may be hoping Marin could be a part of that.

A battle for the Spanish defender, and the Blue's will be hoping to trump PSG for his signature.

