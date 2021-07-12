Report: Chelsea to Rival Tottenham in Pursuit of Sevilla Star Jules Koundé

An absolute steal for someone so good and so young.

Chelsea are ready to fight their local rivals in the race to land Sevilla defender Jules Koundé this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Liga side need to offload a few key names as they themselves prepare to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign the France international, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are preparing an offer for the centre-back, with the west London outfit appearing to be best placed to seal a move for the Bordeaux academy graduate.

Tottenham, who were also interested in adding the centre-half to their ranks, have failed in their attempts to lure him to north London as Koundé refused to sign for a club that won't be featuring in the Champions League next season.

Manchester City have also had a £47 million bid rejected by Sevilla, hence Chelsea could have a clear run at Koundé, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looking to bolster his backline ahead of a title-challenging campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

