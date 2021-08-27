Report: Chelsea to Sanction Saul Niguez Move Regardless of Outgoings

The Blues will get their man.

A move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez could be santioned regardless of whether there are any outgoings at Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues want to sign a midfielder as rotation for Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

As per Goal, Chelsea could still sign Saul regardless of whether any midfield options leave.

(Photo by Isabel Infantes / PRESSINPHOTO)

It was previously reported that Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders.

Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko were both mentioned as the Blues need to find clubs for the midfield pair, with Bakayoko likely to leave soon.

The French midfielder is set to depart for AC Milan on a two-year loan spell with an option to buy.

Barkley on the other hand is not attracting as much interest and it looks like he is more likely to depart on loan rather than find a permanent transfer following his return to Chelsea from a season at Aston Villa.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

However, it appears that the Blues will not need to offload midfiders before making a move for Saul.

The Spaniard is close to signing for Chelsea as Manchester United have denied interest in the Spaniard.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, Chelsea will have to act quickly to bring in Saul.

