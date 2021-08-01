Report: Chelsea to Send Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Bundesliga Loan Despite Impressive Pre-Season

The midfielder could depart on loan once again.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could depart Chelsea on a Bundesliga loan move this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder has impressed in pre-season but could be set for another Stamford Bridge departure.

As per Sun Sport, Chelsea are looking to send Loftus-Cheek to the German Bundesliga to get his career back on track.

The report goes on to state that the Blues believe a move to Germany can increase Loftus-Cheek's value and help get his career back on track.

The England international spent last season on loan in the Premier League with fellow west London club Fulham and made 31 appearances in the Premier League, netting on once occassion.

Loftus-Cheek has looked impressive so far in pre-season, playing 45 minutes in a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth before getting an hour against Arsenal in the Mind Series.

The midfielder gave an update on his fitness ahead of the Mind Series clash.

"I feel really fit now and strong, and hopefully the injuries stay away. Last season was my first full injury-free season which is a massive positive for me, because I always used to get niggles." he said.

Loftus-Cheek is 'determined' to prove himself during pre-season under Thomas Tuchel after returning from injury yet it remain to be seen what will happen going into the next season.

The Englishman was part of the first team setup under Sarri, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's Europa League winning campaign but his development was halted by a serious achilles injury two years ago and is hoping to force his way back into the Chelsea side this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube