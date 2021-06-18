Report: Chelsea Keen to Sign Leicester's James Maddison If Hakim Ziyech Leaves - Arsenal Interested

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea to Show Interest in Leicester Midfielder If Hakim Ziyech Leaves

It looks like he's switching Leicester for London, but which club is more likely to sign the midfielder?
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea could show interest in Leicester City midfielder and Arsenal target James Maddison if the Blues lose Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to reports.

Ziyech, who is reportedly attracting interest from Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan, hasn't had the easiest first season in England and Chelsea could be set to cash in on the Moroccan if the right bid is made this summer and Chelsea will have one eye on a replacement.

Ziyech has been in and out of the team this season, struggling to cement a place in the starting XI

Ziyech has been in and out of the team this season, struggling to cement a place in the starting XI

As per Chris Wheatley, the Chief Arsenal Reporter for football.london, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of James Maddison but the fee required to take the player away from Leicester would be an issue, giving Chelsea the advantage if they wish to sign the midfielder. 

However, do not expect Chelsea to chase after the 24-year-old unless Ziyech moves on this summer.

Maddison has made 118 appearances for the Foxes since joining the club and has scored 27 goals, providing 20 assists in his time with Leicester.

It is understood that Leicester would need to receive a large bid to consider selling Maddison as they look to build the team around the Englishman.

James Maddison had a good relationship with Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell during their time together.

James Maddison had a good relationship with Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell during their time together.

What has Ziyech said about his future?

Back in April, Ziyech opened up on his struggles in his first year at the club but believes that the best is still to come.

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly. I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

He added: "It’s always about believing in yourself. Of course you have some points where some things worry you, but you have to be mentally stronger.

"I’m still learning every day to be mentally stronger. I’m always thinking that things happen for a reason, that something better will come after that time. I always believed in that and have that mindset and the only thing I can do is try to stay calm and work as hard as I can."

‘Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33280365
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Ready to Close' Deal to Sign Achraf Hakimi

sipa_33784484
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Manuel Locatelli This Summer - Juventus, Manchester City and Arsenal Also Keen

sipa_32035982
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keen to Sign Leicester's James Maddison If Hakim Ziyech Leaves - Arsenal Interested

pjimage (19)
Euro 2020

Report: Billy Gilmour Set to Start for Scotland vs England At Wembley

sipa_33128579
Transfer News

Report: Tuchel Wants to See Kenedy Before Making Decision On Chelsea Future

28487057
News

What John Terry Told the Chelsea Squad Before His Final Game for the Club

1003082934
Euro 2020

Report: Reece James Set to Start for England vs Scotland

1003168659
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 18 June