Report: Chelsea To Sign Southampton Starlet, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Chelsea have been working the transfer market for multiple starting players since the window opened, but they are also about to secure their third youngster of the summer. 

The club have already signed Brighton's Zak Sturge and Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson, and now Tyler Dibling of Southampton is set for a move to Stamford Bridge. 

Journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the U17 England international will cost the Blues £1.5m, with the attacking midfielder viewed as a long-term investment for the West Londoners. 

Cobham academy has boasted many successes in recent years, in particular Reece James and Mason Mount, so players like Dibling are happy to sign for the reserves knowing the path to the first team is definitely there. 

Todd Boehly and co have also reportedly beat fellow Premier League side Newcastle in securing the 16-year-old, as according to a claim from The Shields Gazette, the Magpies were left impressed following an explosive season from the starlet. 

John Terry

Dibling will link up with John Terry at Chelsea's academy.

With a full agreement in place, the only thing left to do is for Dibling to make the move to the Big Smoke, and the news is perhaps a good distraction for Blue supporters as we get closer and closer to the start of the season. 

