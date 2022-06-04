Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea to Stand Firm on Their Demands for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are set to stand firm on their demands for Romelu Lukaku amid the striker's links with a return to Inter Milan, according to reports. 

After just one season in West London, the 29-year-old could leave the Blues after a poor campaign in front of goal, with a return to Inter looking like a possibility. 

He won the Serie A title with them in the 2020/21 season, before signing for Chelsea as the club's most expensive ever signing. 

imago1011940420h

As per SempreInter, although the forward is 'pushing hard' for a move back to Inter, his current club will remain firm in their demands for the player.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Blues will be looking for a 'significant loan fee' should Inter want to sign him again this summer, with a figure said to be around £20 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There will also be a buy option included in the deal, which will cover the rest of the money that Chelsea paid for Lukaku last summer.

Inter will only be able to sign him in a loan deal for next season, and the Blues will only allow the move to happen with a 'very high valuation' and the inclusion of an obligation to buy.

imago1011817036h (1)

It has been reported that the striker wants to quit Chelsea this summer, having scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances in the season just gone.

Lukaku is also believed to be ready to convince the Blues to allow him to leave the club and join his former side Inter in a loan deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002351635h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Conte 'Stands Between' Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku & Inter Milan as Spurs Eye Move

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have No Problem With Fee for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011439174h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde's Transfer to Chelsea 'A Matter of Time'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012375710h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Robert Lewandowski Blow Amid Desire to Join Barcelona

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago0003271222h
News

'I Will Stay at the Hospital' - Former Chelsea Defender Alex Denies Heart Attack Reports After Bypass Surgery

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012439233h
News

Ethan Ampadu Sends Thomas Tuchel Game Time Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012248245h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus and AC Milan Monitoring Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Inter Milan & Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Face Transfer Deadline Issue Amid June 30 Date Clash

By Nick Emms6 hours ago