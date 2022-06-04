Report: Chelsea to Stand Firm on Their Demands for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are set to stand firm on their demands for Romelu Lukaku amid the striker's links with a return to Inter Milan, according to reports.

After just one season in West London, the 29-year-old could leave the Blues after a poor campaign in front of goal, with a return to Inter looking like a possibility.

He won the Serie A title with them in the 2020/21 season, before signing for Chelsea as the club's most expensive ever signing.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per SempreInter, although the forward is 'pushing hard' for a move back to Inter, his current club will remain firm in their demands for the player.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Blues will be looking for a 'significant loan fee' should Inter want to sign him again this summer, with a figure said to be around £20 million.

There will also be a buy option included in the deal, which will cover the rest of the money that Chelsea paid for Lukaku last summer.

Inter will only be able to sign him in a loan deal for next season, and the Blues will only allow the move to happen with a 'very high valuation' and the inclusion of an obligation to buy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It has been reported that the striker wants to quit Chelsea this summer, having scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances in the season just gone.

Lukaku is also believed to be ready to convince the Blues to allow him to leave the club and join his former side Inter in a loan deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube