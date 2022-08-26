Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea To Submit Fourth Bid For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have been met with resistance for the entirety of their pursuit of Wesley Fofana but they are reportedly set to continue to press ahead in the coming weeks.

It has been widely reported that French defender Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's number one priority for the remainder of the transfer window. They have seen their first three bids rejected but are willing to continue bidding for a player they value highly.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs went into great detail discussing this transfer. He has verified reports from Fabrizio Romano with his claim that the Blues are planning a fourth big-money bid for the 21-year-old shortly.

Wesley Fofana

Jacobs has reported that Chelsea are still hoping for a deal that is not a world record fee. There are discussions currently being had regarding the structure of the transfer fee, a number that is expected to be around £77 million in total.

The Blues and Foxes are set to square off this weekend, though Fofana himself will not be in the squad. He is said to be 'frustrated' by the rejection of these bids and believes he has played his last match at the King Power.

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have never walked away from this deal and are hoping to take advantage of the unease surrounding it. Leicester fear Fofana could be disruptive should he not be granted an exit, which may make them more willing to bring their asking price down.

