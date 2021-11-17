Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea to Back Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market Amid Interest in Juventus Defender

Author:

Chelsea are looking to support boss Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market amid rumours of their interest in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports. 

The Blues are keen to strengthen their defensive options for the future, with the Dutchman being one of football's most promising players.

He joined the Serie A giants in 2019 after impressing at his former club Ajax on their road to the Champions League semi-finals. 

imago1008069607h

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are willing to give Tuchel 'the best there is' in the transfer market, and de Ligt could be a possible new signing.

The report suggests that the Blues are looking to sign a young player for the future, with a potential move for the 22-year-old on the cards.

However, Juventus are aware that he is drawing a lot of interest from other top sides and they will be keen to ensure they keep him at the club as long as possible.

Read More

imago1007634187h

De Ligt has featured 87 times for Juventus since joining in 2019, scoring six times and assisting twice, and has played 12 games for his club so far this season.

He has a contract with the 36 time Serie A champions until 2024, and it is believed he would be open to renewing it.

However Chelsea would likely push hard for the defender should they make a move, with many of their current options seeing their deals expire next summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been rumoured to be negotiating new deals, but nothing has been made official as of yet.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007861251h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Support Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market

1 minute ago
imago1002913459h
News

'We Stuck to Our Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Real Madrid Admission After Champions League Win

31 minutes ago
imago1007434315h
News

Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News Ahead of Leicester City Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007576529h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would 'Not Object' to Hakim Ziyech Departure

1 hour ago
imago1007051631h (1)
Match Coverage

Leicester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1006511429h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1007577456h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Considering Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

3 hours ago
imago1006947045h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Refused' to Include Conor Gallagher Option to Buy Clause in Crystal Palace Loan Deal

3 hours ago