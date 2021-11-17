Report: Chelsea to Support Thomas Tuchel in Transfer Market

Chelsea are looking to support boss Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market amid rumours of their interest in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their defensive options for the future, with the Dutchman being one of football's most promising players.

He joined the Serie A giants in 2019 after impressing at his former club Ajax on their road to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are willing to give Tuchel 'the best there is' in the transfer market, and de Ligt could be a possible new signing.

The report suggests that the Blues are looking to sign a young player for the future, with a potential move for the 22-year-old on the cards.

However, Juventus are aware that he is drawing a lot of interest from other top sides and they will be keen to ensure they keep him at the club as long as possible.

De Ligt has featured 87 times for Juventus since joining in 2019, scoring six times and assisting twice, and has played 12 games for his club so far this season.

He has a contract with the 36 time Serie A champions until 2024, and it is believed he would be open to renewing it.

However Chelsea would likely push hard for the defender should they make a move, with many of their current options seeing their deals expire next summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been rumoured to be negotiating new deals, but nothing has been made official as of yet.

