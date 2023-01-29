Report: Chelsea To Try Again For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are expected to try and sign Enzo Fernandez again in the final days of the window, and are said to be preparing a new bid for the Argentina midfielder.

Benfica have been adamant since the beginning that they will not sell for less than £105million, but Chelsea are at least going to try and tempt the club to accept a bid for Fernandez.

Chelsea want a midfielder before the window closes and Enzo has been the top priority all along.

Chelsea are going to try again for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Record in Portugal, Chelsea are preparing another bid for Enzo Fernandez.

Benfica have been clear that they will not do business for less than £105million, so Chelsea's bid will have to match that or there will be no agreement reached.

Enzo will not push for the move as he did weeks ago, and is now focused on his football with Benfica, he would however welcome a move to Chelsea.

Benfica want £105million for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Newspix

Chelsea are trying to sign a midfielder in the final days of the window and Enzo is not the only target they have but he is one of the main ones.

Arsenal are now favourites for Moises Caicedo and are expected to send another bid for Brighton in the next day. Chelsea have not ruled themselves out of that race yet.

It looks like another try for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, but it will have to be a major offer to even get Benfica to the negotiation table.

