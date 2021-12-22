Report: Chelsea Learn AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Valuation

Chelsea have learned they will need to pay a fee of around £50 million for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The 22-year-old's future will be assessed at the end of the season amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

"He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him,” sporting director Paul Mitchell told Tuttosport.

"We are an ambitious club. Everyone from president Rybolovlev to coach Niko Kovac is ambitious here.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"However, we’ll assess the situation at the end of the season. The player is under contract until 2024 and his transfer value is the one of a top player.

"Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo, let’s say that Tchouameni is as expensive as the Grand Casino."

Chelsea were interested in the summer but wanted to see him develop for a further season in France. It has been claimed they could make a swoop in January for the midfielder, however a move in the summer is more likely.

A report from 90min has revealed Monaco would currently demand a transfer fee of around £50 million for the young France international.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tchouameni is one of the hottest prospects in French football and the Blues will be hoping that their decision to hold off a move hasn't backfired as other clubs look to enter the race for the AS Monaco star.

