Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Learn AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Valuation

Author:

Chelsea have learned they will need to pay a fee of around £50 million for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The 22-year-old's future will be assessed at the end of the season amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. 

"He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him,” sporting director Paul Mitchell told Tuttosport.

"We are an ambitious club. Everyone from president Rybolovlev to coach Niko Kovac is ambitious here.

imago1008764029h

"However, we’ll assess the situation at the end of the season. The player is under contract until 2024 and his transfer value is the one of a top player.

Read More

"Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo, let’s say that Tchouameni is as expensive as the Grand Casino."

Chelsea were interested in the summer but wanted to see him develop for a further season in France. It has been claimed they could make a swoop in January for the midfielder, however a move in the summer is more likely. 

A report from 90min has revealed Monaco would currently demand a transfer fee of around £50 million for the young France international. 

imago1008109578h

Tchouameni is one of the hottest prospects in French football and the Blues will be hoping that their decision to hold off a move hasn't backfired as other clubs look to enter the race for the AS Monaco star.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008053751h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Learn AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Valuation

1 minute ago
imago1007575183h
News

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

44 minutes ago
imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

12 hours ago
imago1006892628h
News

'Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

13 hours ago
imago1008762294h
News

Why Covid-19 Testing Has Become a Lottery for Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel

13 hours ago
imago1008454420h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had €85M Summer Bid for Marquinhos Rejected Immediately

14 hours ago
imago1008373694h
News

'They Trained With us' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea U23s Players Trained With First Team

14 hours ago
imago1008769250h
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva 'Very Likely' to Extend Chelsea Contract

15 hours ago